Liquid Stranger Announces Huge “WAKAAN Rocks II” Red Rocks Show featuring Three ‘TRINITY’ Live Sets

After the massive success of the debut ‘WAKAAN Rocks’ in 2023, decorated bass producer Liquid Stranger is slated to headline ‘WAKAAN Rocks II’ on April 13 of next year. If this announcement itself wasn’t already enough to get excited, this anticipated sequel introduces the innovative “TRINITY” concept, featuring three unique Liquid Stranger sets in one evening. The event is set to highlight the artist’s versatility with downtempo, throwback, and banger sets, showcasing his impressively diverse musical range. Accompanied by talented rising acts like Eazybaked, G-Rex B2B Sully, and Shanghai Doom B2B Sharlitz Web, this Red Rocks performance promises an unparalleled audiovisual experience. Given Liquid Stranger and WAKAAN’s acclaim, tickets are expected to sell out quickly – so be sure to cop tickets below while you still can; you don’t want to miss this killer show.

Get Tickets Here

