LISTEN: Canabliss Unveils Stunning New Bass Anthem "Saudade" via WAKAAN

Fresh off the release of her captivating SSKWAN track “Soul Call,” Canabliss is back with new heat in “Saudade.” While some artists reside in a dichotomy, Canabliss consistently occupies a vibrant and colorful middle ground, and this new record is clearly a testament to that. As you’ll hear below, the WAKAAN release begins with silky synthesizers and ethereal vocal cuts in the first half, before transitioning seamlessly into a drop that will leave you speechless and wanting more. After an eventful 2022, touring alongside Liquid Stranger and REZZ, Canabliss wasted no time in 2023 and showcased her genre-fluid performances at renowned festivals like Friendship, ULTRA Miami, Lightning in a Bottle, and Sunset Music Festival. Now, as she prepares for her first headline show at Soundcheck in Washington, DC on July 26th, her schedule for the rest of the year is quickly filling up, as she remains highly sought after. Stream the new tune below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

“The word saudade can be translated to a feeling of nostalgia, or a deep yearning for a past experience. My new single ‘Saudade’ encapsulates that sentiment by being heavily influenced by my early musical inspirations, as well as tying in a modern dubstep twist. This song brings you on a musical journey, invoking diverse emotions through its transcendent atmosphere and progressional storyline. ‘Saudade’ is one of my most favourite pieces to date and I hope you can enjoy it too!” – Canabliss 

