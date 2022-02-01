Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rising Producer Canabliss Delivers Haunting New Bass EP “Plasma” via WAKAAN

Rising artist Canabliss has come through with her first release of the year in Plasma, an impressive 4-track EP featuring some of the heaviest and forward-thinking bass music we’ve heard in a minute. As you’ll hear below, the WAKAAN-released project is packed with dark atmospheres and enchanting sound design, all of which being a cathartic expression of difficult times the Toronto producer has witness and experienced herself throughout past years. The project comes alongside Canabliss’ first nationwide tour with label head Liquid Stranger, followed by select dates on Rezz’s Spiral tour. The sky is clearly the limit for this young talent – stream her new EP via Spotify below and read what the producer herself has to say about the inspiration behind this project.

“Electricity is everywhere, even in our own brains. Currents is about forming connections spiritually and physically in life. In this EP ‘Plasma’ I explored new sound design with tons of heavy bass and dark atmospheres to help express some of the more difficult times we experienced these past couple years. In Canada we’ve still been pretty much locked down without any live music available, so writing music has been my primary outlet.” – Canabliss

Canabliss – Plasma EP | Stream

