LISTEN: Canabliss Unleashes Ethereal New Downtempo Bass Heater “Soul Call” via SSKWAN

Canabliss is back with more mind-bending bass production, this time coming in the form of “Soul Call,” an enchanting new single arriving via SSKWAN. As you’ll hear below, the Toronto producer delivers on a downtempo banger, seamlessly layering dreamy synthesizers and atmospheric vocals with heavy low end basslines. In a short amount of time, Canabliss has proven to be a impactful force within dance music – already announced on Friendship, Ultra, Lightning in a Bottle, and North Coast for 2023, the aspiring producer is gearing up for her largest year to date, both touring and musically. Stream her new single below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

“Soul Call was inspired from the idea of aligning yourself with your true path in life. It is a reminder to live in the present and to make the most out of our experiences. This song embodies the wavering journey of finding one’s self with the relaxing, ethereal atmospheres and vibrational bass.” – Canabliss

Canabliss – Soul Call | Stream

