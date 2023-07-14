LISTEN: Common Creation Unveils Hard-Hitting, Funky New Bass EP “Sunset Seance” via WAKAAN

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Common Creation has made his exciting return to WAKAAN thanks to his highly-anticipated new EP, Sunset Seance. As you’ll hear below, listeners are treated to a unique and captivating musical journey as the talented producer combines elements of funk and left field to create an immersive sonic experience. Whether you’re enjoying it live at festivals or relaxing in your own backyard soaking up the sunshine, Common Creation’s new project here is guaranteed to uplift your spirits and put you in a great mood. With so much of the bass music scene nowadays sounding over-saturated and redundant even, Common Creation is a breath of fresh air and we can’t wait to hear where he takes his sound next. Hear what we mean by streaming the project via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Common Creation – Sunset Seance | Stream

