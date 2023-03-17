Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Hairitage Delivers High-Octane New “Art Of War” Bass EP via WAKAAN

LISTEN: Hairitage Delivers High-Octane New “Art Of War” Bass EP via WAKAAN

by Leave a Comment

Hairitage has become one of the most exciting rising producers in the bass music scene, and his new Art of War EP via WAKAAN is a testament to this fact. As you’ll hear below the talented artist comes through with a hard-hitting new project, presenting fans with a seamless amalgamation of innovative sound design and guttural hybrid-trap influences. Every track on this EP is a banger and we can’t wait to hear what Hairitage has in store for us next. In the meantime stream the producer’s Art of War EP below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Hairitage – Art of War EP | Stream

LISTEN: Hairitage Delivers High-Octane New “Art Of War” Bass EP via WAKAAN

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend