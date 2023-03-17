LISTEN: Hairitage Delivers High-Octane New “Art Of War” Bass EP via WAKAAN

Hairitage has become one of the most exciting rising producers in the bass music scene, and his new Art of War EP via WAKAAN is a testament to this fact. As you’ll hear below the talented artist comes through with a hard-hitting new project, presenting fans with a seamless amalgamation of innovative sound design and guttural hybrid-trap influences. Every track on this EP is a banger and we can’t wait to hear what Hairitage has in store for us next. In the meantime stream the producer’s Art of War EP below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Hairitage – Art of War EP | Stream

