LISTEN: Sully & Hairitage Deliver Mind-Bending New “Buckle Up” Banger Collab via WAKAAN

WAKAAN mainstay Sully makes his return to the decorated bass label with his first official release of the year in “Buckle Up,” a high-octane collaboration with fellow producer Hairitage. As you’ll hear below, the two heavyweights deliver an absolutely banger of a record. From the inventive sound design to the guttural, trap-hybrid influence this track is truly riot-inducing and sounds seamlessly crafted for the festival main stage. We’re loving seeing these two acts continue to build their impressive discographies and can’t wait to see where the two take their sound next. In the meantime, stream “Buckle Up” via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Sully x Hairitage – Buckle Up | Stream

