LISTEN: Sully Delivers Hard-Hitting, Versatile New “Hardwire” EP via WAKAAN

Sully has clearly earned becoming a label mainstay over at WAKAAN; the talented producer has a knack for crafting genre-bending bangers that are well-produced and sound tailor-made for the festival mainstage. This time around is no different, as Sully has come through with an impressive new EP in Hardwire. As you’ll hear below, the 5-track project boasts a wide-range of sonic influences, from bass-infused house to euphoric melodic bass. This EP has something in it for everyone and does a great job at presenting Sully’s signature sound through a variety of genres and moods. Hear what we mean by streaming Hardwire via Spotify below and be sure to read what the artist himself has to say about this project.

“Hardwire’ is a statement for what I’ve set out to accomplish as a producer. I’ve always tried to pull influence from different styles and genres to weave together a well-rounded body of work. Songs such as ‘Hardwire’ & ‘Front 2 Back’ have a familiar but fresh take on my heavier sound design, whereas songs like Anymore, Far Away From Here, and Let’s Dream all highlight vocalists, melody, and songwriting. This EP checks multiple boxes for me as a producer and I look forward to continuing to build multi-genre experiences for listeners.” – Sully

Sully – Hardwire (EP) | Stream

