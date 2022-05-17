Sully is back with his next WAKAAN release, this time taking the form of ‘Deeper,’ an intoxicating new single featuring han.irl. As you’ll hear below, the rising producer delivers on an impressive melodic bass original packed with pure emotion and masterful production. This record is clearly a powerful testament to Sully’s versatile sound; from the catchy synthesizers to han.irl’s captivating vocals, ‘Deeper’ is nothing short of a banger and we can’t wait to hear what the talented artist has in store for us next. Stream the single via Spotify below and read what Sully himself has to say about the inspiration behind this track.

‘Deeper’ showcases what the future sounds like from the Sully project – while I’ll always be passionate for experimental sound design and unique rhythms – I have always had a DEEPER passion for melody and songwriting. I couldn’t be more excited to start this new chapter of my musical journey with the community and I think ‘Deeper’ is the perfect segue into this new world.

Sully – Deeper | Stream

LISTEN: Sully Goes “Deeper” in Captivating New Melodic Bass Single featuring han.irl