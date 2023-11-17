Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Ren Zukii Unleashes Hard-Hitting New “10 Hour Shower” Heater via WAKAAN

Ren Zukii is back with more heat, this time making a triumphant return to decorated label WAKAAN with “10 Hour Shower.” As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to nothing short of a scorching bass heater that boasts hard-hitting synths and incredibly catchy vocal chops. The captivating record arrives as a perfect conclusion to Ren Zukii’s successful 2023 campaign and is a testament to her signature sound that continues to evolve to this day. We’ll be playing this track on repeat and totally expect it to be a staple in bass music sets as we head into the new year. Hear what we mean by streaming the tune via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Ren Zukii – 10 Hour Shower | Stream

