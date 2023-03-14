LISTEN: Ren Zukii Delivers Captivating First Single of 2023 “Momma” via WAKAAN

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Rising artist and WAKAAN mainstay Ren Zukii is back with an impressive first release of 2023 in ‘Momma.’ As you’ll hear below, the Australian producer gives listener a taste of her DnB style while also delivering a touch of infectious left field bass. We’re loving the creative sound design and can’t imagine how dope this track would sound in a live setting. Family is an important influence on Zukii’s artistry, and she has dedicated this release to her mother who taught her music as a kid. Stream the new WAKAAN-released single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Ren Zukii – Momma | Stream

“I wanted to dedicate the inspiration of this record to my mother because she taught me music as a kid and she also introduced me to metal and rock and roll while growing up, where I think my electronic music style has taken a lot of influence. “ – Ren Zukii

