LISTEN: Ren Zukii Delivers Captivating First Single of 2023 “Momma” via WAKAAN

Rising artist and WAKAAN mainstay Ren Zukii is back with an impressive first release of 2023 in ‘Momma.’ As you’ll hear below, the Australian producer gives listener a taste of her DnB style while also delivering a touch of infectious left field bass. We’re loving the creative sound design and can’t imagine how dope this track would sound in a live setting. Family is an important influence on Zukii’s artistry, and she has dedicated this release to her mother who taught her music as a kid. Stream the new WAKAAN-released single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Ren Zukii – Momma | Stream

“I wanted to dedicate the inspiration of this record to my mother because she taught me music as a kid and she also introduced me to metal and rock and roll while growing up, where I think my electronic music style has taken a lot of influence. “ – Ren Zukii

