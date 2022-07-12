LISTEN: WAKAAN Artist Ren Zukii Drops Debut ‘Monarch’ EP

With many new artists emerging in the bass scene, WAKAAN artist Ren Zukii is an incredible find. Specializing in experimental bass music, she has displayed a gift for working crowds into a frenzy with massive drum and bass drops during live events. Cementing her debut release, Ren Zukii is ready to carve out her niche in the vast experimental bass scene with the release of her reigning EP, Monarch.

An EP that came to life through introspection of intense and unorthodox experiences throughout her life, ‘Monarch’ sonically translates to a fiery body of work that flows through several interchangeable genres seamlessly. A cutting-edge display of sultry synthesizers, aggressive basslines, and carved segments of drum and bass, the EP is a bold introduction to Ren Zukii.

The ‘Monarch’ EP is a culmination of 6 years of my journey in music. I realized I could never really just write one style of music so I set off to combine everything I love about the experimental bass music scene. A lot of the inspiration for this EP came from listening to a lot of Metal and watching Quentin Tarantino movies. It’s chaotic, emotional and visceral and is the first of many to come.”

If you enjoy Eprom, Alix Perez, or Flying Lotus, you need to check this out. Stream below.

Ren Zukii – Monarch EP | Stream

