LISTEN: Ren Zukii Shares Hard-Hitting New 4-Track “Temperaments” EP via WAKAAN

After bursting onto the bass scene with her captivating Monarch EP, Ren Zukii is already back with an impressive new project in Temperaments, a high-octane four-track EP courtesy of WAKAAN. Similar to the last project, the rising artist’s inventive and masterful production is on full display here as she coasts through a variety of different genres. From tribal influences to infectious drum & bass energy, this EP has it all; hear what we mean by streaming it via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

“I wrote most of this music spending a lot of time alone on my laptop in a shack in the south coast of Western Australia. What I enjoyed about this is that I was able to really experiment ideas that came to me without any internal or external criticism. The only inspiration being my environment around me. It allowed me to push my boundaries. Each track tells a different story of what and how I was feeling at the time.” – Ren Zukii

Ren Zukii – Temperaments EP | Stream

