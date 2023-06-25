Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Shanghai Doom & Ren Zukii Deliver Bass Heavy “The Phoenix” Collab via WAKAAN

LISTEN: Shanghai Doom & Ren Zukii Deliver Bass Heavy “The Phoenix” Collab via WAKAAN

by Leave a Comment

Rising bass music producers Shanghai Doom and Ren Zukii have come through this week with an absolutely irresistible new WAKAAN-released collaboration. The single, titled “The Phoenix,” is nothing short of a creative, cleanly produced banger that puts both artist’s distinct sounds on full-display. From the gnarly sound design to the hard-hitting drum programming, we’re loving everything about this tune and fully anticipate hearing it throughout the festival circuit all summer. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and be sure to read what Shanghai Doom has to say about the inspiration behind this release.

Ren hit us up about working on some music – coincidentally right after we discovered her tunes on Wakaan. We sent over a few WIPs and she brought new life to what became ‘The Phoenix’. Very fitting for a tune that ended up being reborn.” – Shanghai Do

Shanghai Doom, Ren Zukii – The Phoenix | Stream

LISTEN: Shanghai Doom & Ren Zukii Deliver Bass Heavy “The Phoenix” Collab via WAKAAN

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend