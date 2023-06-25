LISTEN: Shanghai Doom & Ren Zukii Deliver Bass Heavy “The Phoenix” Collab via WAKAAN

Rising bass music producers Shanghai Doom and Ren Zukii have come through this week with an absolutely irresistible new WAKAAN-released collaboration. The single, titled “The Phoenix,” is nothing short of a creative, cleanly produced banger that puts both artist’s distinct sounds on full-display. From the gnarly sound design to the hard-hitting drum programming, we’re loving everything about this tune and fully anticipate hearing it throughout the festival circuit all summer. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and be sure to read what Shanghai Doom has to say about the inspiration behind this release.

Ren hit us up about working on some music – coincidentally right after we discovered her tunes on Wakaan. We sent over a few WIPs and she brought new life to what became ‘The Phoenix’. Very fitting for a tune that ended up being reborn.” – Shanghai Do

Shanghai Doom, Ren Zukii – The Phoenix | Stream

