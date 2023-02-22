LISTEN: Rising Producer Common Creation Shares Forward-Thinking “Oblique Obelisk” EP via WAKAAN

Fresh of the release of his SSKWAN-released ‘Sonic Sugar’ track, rising artist Common Creation has returned with perhaps his most impressive release in Oblique Obelisk, a mind-bending four track EP via WAKAAN that will take you on a nostalgic journey through funky beats and experimental bass sound design. As you’ll hear, the vibe across this entire project is surreal and captivating. At a time where the bass music scene feels over-saturated, Common Creation delivers a unique, breath of fresh air in this new EP. Stream it below via Spotify and be sure to read what the producer himself has to say about the inspiration behind this release.

Common Creation – Oblique Obelisk EP | Stream

“Oblique Obelisk is my 8th body of work, and consists of what I consider to be my best music to date. My goal with this EP was to meld organic instrumental soundscapes with neuro-based electronic production to create something that is both natural and digital; historic and futuristic. The four-track suite spans several different genres and ties them together with overarching themes and a shared sonic palette. I believe this EP is truly the best representation of the Common Creation sound so far, and combined with the full visual project, it presents a fully immersive 30 minute journey and the next milestone for this project.” – Common Creation

