After a 2 year hiatus due to COVID-19, WAKAAN Fest is back and better than ever. Returning to Mulberry Mountain on September 28th Liquid Stranger has pulled out all the stops to make the festival’s second iteration one to remember. FOUR full days of bass music with a lineup full of unique artists and brands carefully curated by Liquid Stranger himself; including stage takeovers from Deep Dark Dangerous Records, GRL GANG, MORFLO Records, & Street Ritual. Liquid Stranger has also announced a Wednesday campsite pre-party to kick off the fest’s second year! Check out the full lineup below, make sure to grab your tickets, and get ready to EXPLORE THE UNKNOWN.

