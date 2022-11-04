Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Liquid Stranger Unveils Hard-Hitting New “DIMENSIONS” 4-Track EP via WAKAAN

After dropping his B A L A N C E album earlier this year, WAKAAN label head Liquid Stranger is already back with another must-listen project, this time coming in the form of a high-octane DIMENSIONS EP. As you’ll hear below, the artist’s unique approach to freeform bass production is on full-display as we’re treated to four forward-thinking, bass heavy jams. Hear what we mean by streaming the project via Spotify and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

