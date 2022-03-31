Liquid Stranger is back with the third single off his anticipated upcoming studio album, B A L A N C E. After treating us to ‘Holla’ and ‘Berserk,’ the WAKAAN label head delivers another massive, bass-heavy heater in ‘LOW.’ As you’ll hear below, the producer adds another memorable banger to his already impressive catalogue and we’re loving how this track holds true to his traditional roots while still introducing a new worldly aesthetic. Stream the high-octane single via Spotify below and read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this track.

“When I made ‘LOW,’ I wanted to create something unique in the soundscape. This has been one of my personal favorite songs to play out on the ‘B A L A N C E’ tour because of the energy it’s created on the dancefloor, it just hits.” – Liquid Stranger

Liquid Stranger – LOW | Stream

LISTEN: Liquid Stranger Delivers Bass-Heavy New Album Single “LOW” via WAKAAN