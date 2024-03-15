Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Smoakland & Big Gigantic Unleash New Collaborative EP “Always Wanna Talk” via Deadbeats

LISTEN: Smoakland & Big Gigantic Unleash New Collaborative EP “Always Wanna Talk” via Deadbeats

by Leave a Comment

Smoakland has finally unveiled their anticipated new EP, Always Wanna Talk, a collaborative project with none other than electronic icons Big Gigantic. As you’ll hear below, the Deadbeats release seamlessly combines Smoakland’s dynamic sonic palette with Big Gigantic’s renowned live-instrumentation-based production, and the results are nothing short of an electrifying auditory experience. Throughout the two tracks we’re treated to some extremely catchy and unique production, and we’re loving how both act’s signature sound merge together to create something new on this project. Fresh off the release of their recent album, Smoakland continues to captivate audiences with their unique blend of music intertwined with cannabis culture. We can’t wait to hear where the duo – as well as Big G – take their sounds for the rest of the year, but in the meantime stream their latest project via Spotify below.

Smoakland, Big Gigantic – Always Wanna Talk | Stream

LISTEN: Smoakland & Big Gigantic Unleash New Collaborative EP “Always Wanna Talk” via Deadbeats

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend