LISTEN: Smoakland & Big Gigantic Unleash New Collaborative EP “Always Wanna Talk” via Deadbeats

Smoakland has finally unveiled their anticipated new EP, Always Wanna Talk, a collaborative project with none other than electronic icons Big Gigantic. As you’ll hear below, the Deadbeats release seamlessly combines Smoakland’s dynamic sonic palette with Big Gigantic’s renowned live-instrumentation-based production, and the results are nothing short of an electrifying auditory experience. Throughout the two tracks we’re treated to some extremely catchy and unique production, and we’re loving how both act’s signature sound merge together to create something new on this project. Fresh off the release of their recent album, Smoakland continues to captivate audiences with their unique blend of music intertwined with cannabis culture. We can’t wait to hear where the duo – as well as Big G – take their sounds for the rest of the year, but in the meantime stream their latest project via Spotify below.

Smoakland, Big Gigantic – Always Wanna Talk | Stream

