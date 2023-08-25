In anticipation of their second album STAY IN YOUR LANE…, groundbreaking electronic duo Smoakland are finally unveiling the project’s lead single, “That’s What I’m Talking About.” As you’ll hear below, this new record boasts all of the creative, bass-heavy production we’re used to expecting from the talented act. Through seamlessly blending hip-hop and dubstep influences, Smoakland come through here with a unique and hard-hitting banger, encapsulating themes of rebellion, self belief, and defining one’s own path in life. If this is the type of energy we can expect the Oakland duo to deliver on their upcoming new album, then we’re certainly in for a treat. Hear what we mean by streaming high-octane single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Smoakland – That’s What I’m Talking About | Stream

LISTEN: Smoakland Unveil Hard-Hitting New Lead Album Single, “That’s What I’m Talking About”