LISTEN: Ravenscoon & Smoakland Deliver Anticipated “Never Heard of Ya” Collaboration via WAKAAN

Ravenscoon and Smoakland link in their anticipated new collaboration, ‘Never Heard of Ya,’ released via RTT-favorite label WAKAAN. As you’ll hear below, the two acts come together for a forward-thinking, fresh banger boasting a climactic, reverberating drop. From the fine tuned percussion to heavyweight bass this track has it all and sounds crafted for the festival main stage. Stream the single via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Ravenscoon, Smoakland – Never Heard Of Ya | Stream

