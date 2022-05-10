Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Ravenscoon Brings the “Inertia” in Bass-Heavy New EP via WAKAAN

LISTEN: Ravenscoon Brings the “Inertia” in Bass-Heavy New EP via WAKAAN

by Leave a Comment

Rising California producer Ravenscoon is coming in hot with his first project release of the year in Inertia, a captivating, bass-heavy EP arriving via Liquid Stranger’s decorated WAKAAN label. As you might’ve learned in physics class, inertia is defined as being ‘a property of matter that exists in a state of rest unless altered by an external force.’ With that in mind, Ravenscoon plays the role of an impressive external force on this EP, transmuting sound waves into a pandemonium of deep, rhythmic basslines and melodies. Stream the impressive six-track EP below via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Ravenscoon – Inertia (EP) | Stream

LISTEN: Ravenscoon Brings the “Inertia” in Bass-Heavy New EP via WAKAAN

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend