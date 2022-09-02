LISTEN: VEIL Unleashes Dark, Hard-Hitting New 4-Track “NETHERWORLDS” EP via WAKAAN

On the heels of her acclaimed 2021 IXXI EP, rising artist VEIL has returned better than ever to one of our favorite bass labels, WAKAAN. This time around we’re offered an incredibly dark and ominous four-track EP, NETHERWORLDS. In typical VEIL fashion, she delivers (and then some) a uniquely haunting sonic experience as the listener is taken on a journey through menacing low end basslines, inventive sound design, and above all else VEIL’s refreshing vision and one-of-a-kind style. This is one of those EPs you need to hear to believe; so stream the project below and read what the artist herself has to say about the inspiration behind NETHERWORLDS.

“NETHERWORLDS is a moment to remember all the overlap in worlds, in perspectives, in beliefs, in all. Thank you for the collaboration; 5/9 for making this story come to life visually, syrenn for her potent flow, HerShe for her beatbox and beat making skills, WAKAAN for their trust.” – VEIL

VEIL – NETHERWORLDS | Stream

