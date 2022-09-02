Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: VEIL Unleashes Dark, Hard-Hitting New 4-Track “NETHERWORLDS” EP via WAKAAN

LISTEN: VEIL Unleashes Dark, Hard-Hitting New 4-Track “NETHERWORLDS” EP via WAKAAN

by Leave a Comment

On the heels of her acclaimed 2021 IXXI EP, rising artist VEIL has returned better than ever to one of our favorite bass labels, WAKAAN. This time around we’re offered an incredibly dark and ominous four-track EP, NETHERWORLDS. In typical VEIL fashion, she delivers (and then some) a uniquely haunting sonic experience as the listener is taken on a journey through menacing low end basslines, inventive sound design, and above all else VEIL’s refreshing vision and one-of-a-kind style. This is one of those EPs you need to hear to believe; so stream the project below and read what the artist herself has to say about the inspiration behind NETHERWORLDS.

NETHERWORLDS is a moment to remember all the overlap in worlds, in perspectives, in beliefs, in all. Thank you for the collaboration; 5/9 for making this story come to life visually, syrenn for her potent flow, HerShe for her beatbox and beat making skills, WAKAAN for their trust.” – VEIL

VEIL – NETHERWORLDS | Stream

LISTEN: VEIL Unleashes Dark, Hard-Hitting New 4-Track “NETHERWORLDS” EP via WAKAAN

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend