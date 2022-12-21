LISTEN: Ravenscoon Delivers Hard-Hitting New “Collide” EP via WAKAAN

WAKAAN label mainstay Ravenscoon is ending the year on a high note thanks to his fresh new 3-track EP, Collide. As you’ll hear below, the talented producer comes through with an impressive project boasting a variety of eclectic styles and influences. We’re especially loving the chopped vocal samples peppered throughout the EP as well as the high-octane collaborations with fellow colleagues Ruvlo and VLCN. We can’t wait to hear what Ravenscoon brings us in 2023, but in the meantime stream this captivating project below via Spotify.

Ravenscoon – Collide EP | Stream

“I wanted to round off 2022 by releasing three of my heaviest tunes to date – all specifically designed to smash the dancefloor. The COLLIDE EP is my way of showing my fans that I can do it all while also highlighting two of my favorite up and coming dubstep producers, VLCN & RUVLO. Each song revolves around driving melodies, energetic 808 intros, and massive sounding bass design. Continuing my tradition of releasing an EP in December, this year’s installment seems to be the heavier spiritual successor to last year’s FUN & GAMES EP where I explored the trap & “wook bass” sound.” – Ravenscoon

