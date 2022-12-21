Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Ravenscoon Delivers Hard-Hitting New “Collide” EP via WAKAAN

LISTEN: Ravenscoon Delivers Hard-Hitting New “Collide” EP via WAKAAN

by Leave a Comment

WAKAAN label mainstay Ravenscoon is ending the year on a high note thanks to his fresh new 3-track EP, Collide. As you’ll hear below, the talented producer comes through with an impressive project boasting a variety of eclectic styles and influences. We’re especially loving the chopped vocal samples peppered throughout the EP as well as the high-octane collaborations with fellow colleagues Ruvlo and VLCN. We can’t wait to hear what Ravenscoon brings us in 2023, but in the meantime stream this captivating project below via Spotify.

Ravenscoon – Collide EP | Stream

“I wanted to round off 2022 by releasing three of my heaviest tunes to date – all specifically designed to smash the dancefloor. The COLLIDE EP is my way of showing my fans that I can do it all while also highlighting two of my favorite up and coming dubstep producers, VLCN & RUVLO. Each song revolves around driving melodies, energetic 808 intros, and massive sounding bass design. Continuing my tradition of releasing an EP in December, this year’s installment seems to be the heavier spiritual successor to last year’s FUN & GAMES EP where I explored the trap & “wook bass” sound.” – Ravenscoon

LISTEN: Ravenscoon Delivers Hard-Hitting New “Collide” EP via WAKAAN

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend