10 Sets You Can’t Miss at Ubbi Dubbi 2022

UBBI DUBBI SET TIMES

Saturday, April 23

Who: Smoakland

Where: Dubbi Stage, 4:45-5:45

If you like killer vibes and liquid wubs, Smoakland is the set you need to take your Ubbi Dubbi experience to the next level. Known for delivering some of the filthiest drops we’ve ever experienced at a show, Smoakland is the ideal fit for bass heads that love Mersiv, Jansten, or Liquid Stranger.

Who: Wreckno

Where: Dubbi Stage 6:45-7:45

One of the artists we’re most excited to check out this year at Ubbi Dubbi is Wreckno. Known for dropping straight heaters while delivering fierce live vocals, Wreckno promises to be one of the best sets to catch this weekend. This is the place to be for bass enthusiasts that love to get down to Mize, Ravenscoon, and Smoakland.

Who: Jansten

Where: Dubbi Stage, 8:45-9:45

If you haven’t had the chance to catch Jansten live, you’ve been missing out because this bass king knows how to keep the party raging with heavy drops that will wreck your body. Prepare yourself for a rowdy experience from start to finish.

Who: Alison wonderland

Where: Ubbi Stage, 9:40-10:40

Alison Wonderland is the absolute queen of delivering unique set experiences. Her combination of live vocals and mixing is why her sets are some of the best that we’ve ever experienced and we’re excited to get to hear tracks from her new album.

Who: Buku b2b Minnesota

Where: Dubbi Stage, 10:45-12:00

Choosing where to end your first day of the fest can be hard, especially when Excision is the closing headliner at the main stage, but we’re recommending that you head over to the Dubbi stage and check out Buku and Minnesota‘s b2b because when they join forces, magic happens.

Sunday, April 24

Who: Memba

Where: Dubbi Stage, 5:30-6:25

Fresh off of their INEVITABLE TOUR, Memba is the party place to be on Sunday. Their new stage set up looks amazing, and we’re excited to finally get the chance to check out the dynamic duo live. If you love Ekali, Rome in Silver, Quix, or Juelz, this is a set you won’t want to miss.

Who: Rome in Silver

Where: Dubbi Stage, 6:25-7:25

Rome in Silver is an artist that has been on our watch list for a hot minute. Perfect for fans of Moore Kismet, sumthin sumthin, and Quiet Bison, Rome in Silver knows how to create the ultimate vibes as he blurs the lines between genres and keeps the crowds guessing.

Who: Diplo sunset set

Where: Ubbi Stage, 8:20-9:35

If you follow Diplo on IG, chances are you’ve noticed that he’s been doing some incredible pop shows lately and we can’t think of a better way to experience his new album than with a sunset set at Ubbi Dubbi. Prepare to soak in some impeccable house vibes and enjoy the colors racing across the sky.

Who: Zeds dead

Where: Ubbi Stage, 9:40-10:40

With a vast catalog of incredible music and their sizzling Deadbeats Label, Zeds Dead has never failed to put on an outstanding show. Loaded with wubs, dubs and so much more, we highly recommend heading over to the Ubbi Stage to get your mind melted during their set.

Who: CloZee

Where: Dubbi Stage, 10:45-12:00

After two days of raging, we can’t picture a better set to end our Ubbi Dubbi experience than with the bass queen CloZee. If you love artists like Of The Trees, CharlestheFirst, Tipper, or SunSquabi, CloZee is the right way to end your night before hitting up the after party.

UBBI DUBBI FESTIVAL MAP

UBBI DUBBI PARKING

