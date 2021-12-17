BUKU Music & Art Project Returns With a Huge 2022 Lineup ft. Tyler The Creator, Porter Robinson, Glass Animals & More

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

After taking 2020 and 2021 off, BUKU Music & Art Project is back with a vengeance. Historically, BUKU has excelled in building lineups that blend EDM, Hip-Hop, and a few other heavy hitters that could be headliners on any stage in the world. And this year is no different. It boasts artists like Tyler The Creator, Glass Animals, Alison Wonderland, Porter Robinson, and even names like Taking Back Sunday so you can “Makedamnsure” to be excited.

LIke I said – a wonderful blend of artists. Like years past, BUKU will be taking place in New Orleans right on the water on March 25th and 26th. A trip to BUKU is just a taste of New Orleans culture, so if you make it down there make sure to give yourself some time to check out the city.

Check out the full lineup below!

Presale for the 2022 edition of the festival kicks off on December 17th.

**Ticket Information**

