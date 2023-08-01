Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » NGHTMRE and Big Gigantic Collab on Long-Awaited EP “GIGANTIC NGHTMRE”

NGHTMRE and Big Gigantic Collab on Long-Awaited EP “GIGANTIC NGHTMRE”

by Leave a Comment

Big Gigantic and NGHTMRE have finally released their years-in-the-making collaborative project, “GIGANTIC NGHTMRE”. The EP consists of 5 ludicrously-fun, genre-swerving tracks that perfectly adhere to the incredible liveshow that the three artist’s have been playing as a B2B-esque set for the past four years. Each song sets a different mood and tempo, traversing the sub-genres of electronic music. This EP certainly has something for everyone.

Big Gigantic and NGHTMRE have played before together several times going as far back as 2019, and it’s fitting that the artists finally bring this EP to the masses. NGHTMRE has recently come off of an awesome release with Knock2, one of the great young talents in the industry, and has been playing shows around the country all year long. It’s exciting to see NGHTMRE putting out back-to-back fire releases and continuing to throw down every single show.

Meanwhile, Big Gigantic releases this stellar EP ahead of their annual ground-breaking, two-night performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, ‘Rowdytown‘. This show historically has been marked as the gold-standard for the blend between live instruments and DJ performances. 2023 will be their 11th time consecutive year doing the festival. Each year you can expect top notch performances from the duo as well as the other artists on the line-up, and an awesome production that always goes above and beyond.

You can also check out a video of NGHTMRE and Big Gigantic playing EDC Las Vegas 2022 as GIGANTIC NGHTMRE below.

The 5-track EP, “GIGANTIC NGHTMRE” is out now on Spotify! Be sure to stream below and also check back here for any news and updates regarding NGHTMRE or Big Gigantic and their upcoming releases. You can also check out a video of NGHTMRE and Big Gigantic playing EDC Las Vegas 2022 as GIGANTIC NGHTMRE below.

NGHTMRE and Big Gigantic Collab on Long-Awaited EP “GIGANTIC NGHTMRE”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend