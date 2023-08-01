Big Gigantic and NGHTMRE have finally released their years-in-the-making collaborative project, “GIGANTIC NGHTMRE”. The EP consists of 5 ludicrously-fun, genre-swerving tracks that perfectly adhere to the incredible liveshow that the three artist’s have been playing as a B2B-esque set for the past four years. Each song sets a different mood and tempo, traversing the sub-genres of electronic music. This EP certainly has something for everyone.

Big Gigantic and NGHTMRE have played before together several times going as far back as 2019, and it’s fitting that the artists finally bring this EP to the masses. NGHTMRE has recently come off of an awesome release with Knock2, one of the great young talents in the industry, and has been playing shows around the country all year long. It’s exciting to see NGHTMRE putting out back-to-back fire releases and continuing to throw down every single show.

Meanwhile, Big Gigantic releases this stellar EP ahead of their annual ground-breaking, two-night performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, ‘Rowdytown‘. This show historically has been marked as the gold-standard for the blend between live instruments and DJ performances. 2023 will be their 11th time consecutive year doing the festival. Each year you can expect top notch performances from the duo as well as the other artists on the line-up, and an awesome production that always goes above and beyond.

You can also check out a video of NGHTMRE and Big Gigantic playing EDC Las Vegas 2022 as GIGANTIC NGHTMRE below.

The 5-track EP, “GIGANTIC NGHTMRE” is out now on Spotify! Be sure to stream below and also check back here for any news and updates regarding NGHTMRE or Big Gigantic and their upcoming releases. You can also check out a video of NGHTMRE and Big Gigantic playing EDC Las Vegas 2022 as GIGANTIC NGHTMRE below.

NGHTMRE and Big Gigantic Collab on Long-Awaited EP “GIGANTIC NGHTMRE”