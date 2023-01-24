Big Gigantic just announced a huge new twenty-date tour across the United States. The Brighter Future Tour Vol II is slated to cap a wildly excited run that started last June with the official drop of the act’s Brighter Future 2 album. As if the duo’s presence wasn’t already exciting enough, Big G also plans on bringing along an eclectic group of supporting acts on tour including Tvboo, Eazybaked, Smoakland, A Hundred Drums, Ahee, Jaenga, Superave, Levity, Lizzie Jane and MZG. This is certainly a show you don’t want to miss – check out the full details below and be sure to cop tickets before they sell out.

Big Gigantic Announce “Brighter Future Tour Vol. II” + Stacked Supporting Bill