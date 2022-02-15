Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Big Gigantic Drop Stacked “Leisure Season Vol. 1 Remixed” EP featuring LP Giobbi, INZO, Sippy + more

LISTEN: Big Gigantic Drop Stacked “Leisure Season Vol. 1 Remixed” EP featuring LP Giobbi, INZO, Sippy + more

by Leave a Comment

Big Gigantic impressed us last October thanks to their dynamic Leisure Season Vol. 1 EP, and now it appears we’ve finally been treated to the project’s official remix package. As you’ll hear below, the Colorado-based duo’s original tunes all receive fantastic reworks from a stellar cast of artists: LP Giobbi, Sippy, Hekler, and Bruer, just to name a few. From laidback house remixes to bass-fueled madness, there is something on this remix EP for just about anyone. If this is the energy we can expect from Big G throughout 2022, then the duo is slated to have another massive year. Stream the official remixes below and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments section as well.

Big Gigantic – Leisure Season Vol. 1 Remixed

BIG GIGANTIC

FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | SOUNDCLOUD | TIKTOK

LISTEN: Big Gigantic Drop Stacked “Leisure Season Vol. 1 Remixed” EP featuring LP Giobbi, INZO, Sippy + more

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend