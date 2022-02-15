LISTEN: Big Gigantic Drop Stacked “Leisure Season Vol. 1 Remixed” EP featuring LP Giobbi, INZO, Sippy + more

Big Gigantic impressed us last October thanks to their dynamic Leisure Season Vol. 1 EP, and now it appears we’ve finally been treated to the project’s official remix package. As you’ll hear below, the Colorado-based duo’s original tunes all receive fantastic reworks from a stellar cast of artists: LP Giobbi, Sippy, Hekler, and Bruer, just to name a few. From laidback house remixes to bass-fueled madness, there is something on this remix EP for just about anyone. If this is the energy we can expect from Big G throughout 2022, then the duo is slated to have another massive year. Stream the official remixes below and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments section as well.

