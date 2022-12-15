It wouldn’t feel right enjoying the holiday season without a fresh new installment of Big Gigantic’s highly-anticipated annual Winter Chill Mix. This year’s edition rinses some old favorites from the likes of Swedish House Mafia, Odesza, Griz, Flume and San Holo alongside new favorites like Fred Again and Nimino. In typical Big G fashion, the duo delivers on a captivating, chilled mix that makes for the perfect soundtrack on a cold winter night. Stream the mix via Soundcloud and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

“Very excited to present our 9th installment of the Winter Chill Mix! This mix has some of our favorite songs as of late, from some of our favorite artists that are on the more chill side of things. This mix is perfect for cold winter nights and holiday season vibes. Hope you guys enjoy this one as much as we do!”

LISTEN: Big Gigantic Unleash Anticipated 9th “Winter Chill Mix” Installment