PLS&TY Launches Anticipated “Proper Manners” Radio Show + Drops Stellar “Party In My Head” Remix Package

PLS&TY has been coming through with exciting news all year. That said, his latest venture is perhaps his most exciting and impressive yet – a biweekly radio show on Insomniac Radio called “Proper Manners.” The other week, the Florida producer inaugurated the program with its first episode, which you can stream below. As you’ll hear, the show serves as a showcase not only for PLS&TY’s music but also for his current favorites from various corners of the dance music spectrum. If that wasn’t enough, on top of this news PLS&TY he has also unveiled a special remix pack for his recent hit “Party In My Head” with Lost Boy. The remix EP includes interpretations by RSCL, Taiki Nulight, and Oliver Nelson. Stream the remixes as well as the radio show below and start getting hyped for more episodes from the talented artist coming soon.

Party In My Head (Remixes) | Stream

Categories

