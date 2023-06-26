Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: PLS&TY Unleashes 4th Single 'Upside' Off Upcoming Anticipated EP, "3 Days, 2 Nights"

LISTEN: PLS&TY Unleashes 4th Single ‘Upside’ Off Upcoming Anticipated EP, “3 Days, 2 Nights”

by Leave a Comment

PLS&TY continues his impressive streak of releases with his latest single, “Upside,” which showcases the vocal talents of Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Ben Samama. This new record serves as a preview of PLS&TY’s highly-anticipated EP titled 3 Days, 2 Nights, a project that has been generating excitement since its initial teasers in March of this year. “Upside” takes a more underground and dancefloor-oriented approach, following in the footsteps of its predecessor “Yours.” With its captivating melodies and deep, rolling bassline, the track creates a darkly danceable atmosphere while the infectious vocals infuse a playful and energetic vibe. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

