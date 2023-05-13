Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: PLS&TY Shares Uplifting “New Color” Summer Heater Ahead of Upcoming EP

LISTEN: PLS&TY Shares Uplifting “New Color” Summer Heater Ahead of Upcoming EP

by Leave a Comment

PLS&TY has is back with more captivating new music in “New Color,” the second track off his upcoming EP, 3 Days, 2 Nights. Following his intoxicating comeback single “Party In My Head,” this new record features organic melodies and piano-led instrumentals with a softly undulating bassline, making it a perfect song to play while driving with the windows down on a beautiful day. We’re loving this sonic evolution and comeback from this talented artist and can’t wait to hear the entirety of the EP. In the meantime, stream “New Color” below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

PLS&TY – New Color | Stream

LISTEN: PLS&TY Shares Uplifting “New Color” Summer Heater Ahead of Upcoming EP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend