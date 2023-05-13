LISTEN: PLS&TY Shares Uplifting “New Color” Summer Heater Ahead of Upcoming EP

PLS&TY has is back with more captivating new music in “New Color,” the second track off his upcoming EP, 3 Days, 2 Nights. Following his intoxicating comeback single “Party In My Head,” this new record features organic melodies and piano-led instrumentals with a softly undulating bassline, making it a perfect song to play while driving with the windows down on a beautiful day. We’re loving this sonic evolution and comeback from this talented artist and can’t wait to hear the entirety of the EP. In the meantime, stream “New Color” below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

