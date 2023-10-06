PLS&TY makes a return with a fresh musical offering in the shape of his latest single, “Listen to My Heart.” This release not only sets the stage for forthcoming announcements from the Florida native but also seamlessly aligns with his dynamic and distinctive musical style. The track kicks off with captivating piano instrumentals that seamlessly blend into funky melodies, progressive synths, and a pulsating bassline influenced by tech-house beats. The infectious vocals of “Listen to My Heart” carry a disco vibe, ensuring that the track is destined to energize dance floors in clubs worldwide. This new single comes on the heels of PLS&TY’s recent collaboration, “Your Love,” featuring Kenyan singer Sofiya Nzau, and his EP “3 Days, 2 Nights,” which dropped earlier this year. Stream the single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

PLS&TY – Listen to Your Heart | Stream

LISTEN: PLS&TY Drops Captivating Tech House Heater “Listen to My Heart” Ahead of Upcoming Announcements