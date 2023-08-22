LISTEN: PLS&TY Unleashes Refreshing Swahili-Sung House Heater in “Your Love” featuring Sofiya Nzau

PLS&TY is keeping the momentum going following the recent release of his EP 3 Days, 2 Nights. Now, the talented producer is swiftly returning with another fresh single in “Your Love,” which delivers on a one-of-a-kind, captivating global dance energy. As you’ll hear below, the record seamlessly blends elements of tech and deep house with tribal rhythms, featuring vocals in both Swahili and English by Kenyan singer Sofiya Nzau. Sofiya’s performance on this tune is as mesmerizing as it is otherworldly – especially when combined with PLS&TY’s versatile production that boasts infectious basslines and dance-friendly tribal tunes. “Your Love” serves as evidence of PLS&TY’s artistic evolution following “3 Days, 2 Nights,” indicating that he’s just beginning to explore new and unforeseen sonic territories. Stream the track below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

PLS&TY – Your Love | Stream

