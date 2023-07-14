PLS&TY has been tantalizing fans throughout the spring and summer with hints of his highly anticipated EP, 3 Days, 2 Nights. Now, we’ve finally received the official release of the project and it’s everything we could have hoped for. As you’ll hear below, this new EP boldly showcases that PLS&TY simply cannot be confined to a specific sound or genre, as each track seamlessly embodies a different side of the artist’s craft. It’s clear the producer has grown tremendously during his time away from releasing music and we can’t wait to watch his upward trajectory throughout the rest of the year. Stream the new project via Spotify below and read what PLS&TY himself has to say about the inspiration behind this EP.

PLS&TY – 3 Days, 2 Nights | Stream

“Are you up for a free ‘3 Days, 2 Nights‘ vacation? As the ‘3 Days, 2 Nights‘ project unveils, each song and album cover take inspiration from the day and night motifs/themes of the EP titling, progressing in the order of the tracklisting from day to night. There is something for everyone here – music for all moods, places, seasons, and times. – PLS&TY

LISTEN: PLS&TY Unveils Diverse Sonic Adventure in Captivating “3 Days, 2 Nights” EP