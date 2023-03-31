LISTEN: PLS&TY Returns From 2-Year Hiatus with Wavy New Single “Party In My Head” + Announces Upcoming EP

PLS&TY has reemerged stronger than ever after a 2-year hiatus thanks to a brand new single and the exciting announcement of his upcoming EP, 3 days, 2 nights. As you’ll hear below, this new track is a wavy, vocal piano-house single that boasts PLS&TY’s newly evolved signature style. The track also features vocals courtesy of Lost Boy, who offers captivating lyricism on top of the producer’s intoxicating production. After hearing this record we can’t wait to hear what else PLS&TY has in store for us after being back in full-force; in the meantime stream “Party In My Head” via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

“‘Party In My Head’ with Lost Boy is the lead single from my upcoming ‘3 Days, 2 Nights’ EP, and the first track that highlights a daytime theme/motif. Bringing a modified sound and lighthearted piano-house production, I hope you enjoy a blast of sunny, spring-break, feel-good vibes. It calls for listeners to remember that even in the darkest hours, we have a radiant place to escape within our imaginations.” – PLS&TY

PLS&TY – Party In My Head | Stream

