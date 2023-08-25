LISTEN: FrostTop and RemK Turn Up The Heat With New Anthem, “Heatwave”

It’s been four years since FrostTop and RemK have teamed up for a spicy collab. Today, the two rising producers are back and ready to set your speakers on fire with their latest masterpiece, “Heatwave.” A dynamic stunner that gets your blood pumping with adrenaline-induing builds and heavy bass drops, “Heatwave” comes in swinging. Definitely worth the 4-year wait, we expect their latest anthem to whip the festival circuit into a frenzy. Take a listen below and keep an eye out for FrostTop as he hits the road for his summer + fall tour.
FrostTop and RemK – Heatwave | Stream
STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY
▲ ▲ Read More About FrostTop Here ▲ ▲
▲ ▲ Read More About RemK Here ▲ ▲
Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.