LISTEN: FrostTop and RemK Turn Up The Heat With New Anthem, “Heatwave”

It’s been four years since FrostTop and RemK have teamed up for a spicy collab. Today, the two rising producers are back and ready to set your speakers on fire with their latest masterpiece, “Heatwave.” A dynamic stunner that gets your blood pumping with adrenaline-induing builds and heavy bass drops, “Heatwave” comes in swinging. Definitely worth the 4-year wait, we expect their latest anthem to whip the festival circuit into a frenzy. Take a listen below and keep an eye out for FrostTop as he hits the road for his summer + fall tour.

FrostTop and RemK – Heatwave | Stream

