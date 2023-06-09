Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: RL Grime Unleashes New Single “Pour Your Heart Out” Featuring 070 Shake

It’s been five years since fans have gotten an album out of the original trap don, RL Grime. During that time, his label Sable Valley dominated the music scene with releases from ISOxoJuelzRossyKnock2Jawns, and more. After stirring up rumors of a new album earlier this week by wiping his Instagram account, RL Grime is back with a soaring new single, “Pour Your Heart Out,” featuring 070 Shake.  

The type of track that fans have been waiting for, “Pour Your Heart Out,” hits you directly in the feels as RL Grime continues to flex his infamous production skills with a glorious wave of synths, heavy bass, and intricate trap drums as 070 Shake’s vocals soar freely. Stream his new masterpiece below while we work on manifesting a new album into existence.

RL Grime – Pour Your Heart Out ft. 070 Shake | Stream

