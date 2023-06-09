Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Juelz Drops New Single “Surrender”

Today is an incredible day for Sable Valley fans. Not only have we been blessed with a new single from label head RL Grime, but we’ve also gained “Surrender,” a thrilling new anthem from Juelz.

Considering his track record, it’s safe to say that Juelz does not disappoint. Over the past few months, his recent releases have blazed through new territory with innovative production, dynamic soundscapes, heavy-hitting bass, and laser-sharp percussions. While it looks like we’re close to getting a full album, his new single “Surrender” is just what we needed to tame our rising anticipation.  Stream it below.

Juelz – Surrender | Stream

