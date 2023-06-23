Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Juelz's Unveils Bonkers Debut Album "Floorspace"

The last three years have been a whirlwind of insane music from the Sable Valley artist, Juelz. Coming off of two incredible EP’s in 2020 and 2021, the artist has officially dropped his first LP, “Floorspace”. The new album is truly a testament to the producer’s versatility. Juelz experiments with several genres on the album including DnB, bass-house, future bass, and of course, trap. However, the bottom line of the release seems to be that Juelz is incapable of making anything but bangers.

Overdriven bass lines, addicting vocal ear-candy, and surprises at every turn, this album is a blast to listen to. The album also gives off the feeling that it will translate to a very comprehensive live show, with it being an insane 15-track LP. We can’t wait to see what Juelz has planned for his tour dates.

You can listen to the full album below and be sure to check back for any updates on upcoming tour dates and future releases for Juelz.

