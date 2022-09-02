Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: RL Grime Drops New Single With Hex Cougar Alongside New Sable Valley Summer Compilation

LISTEN: RL Grime Drops New Single With Hex Cougar Alongside New Sable Valley Summer Compilation

by Leave a Comment

With an admirable dedication to showcasing the next wave of up-and-coming bass and trap legends on the rise, Sable Valley label head RL Grime is on another level. Returning with the third volume of his Sable Valley Summer compilation series, RL Grime kicks off the 14-track listening experience with his highly anticipated collab with Hex Cougar, “Silo,” featuring fknsyd before highlighting a range of artists to add to your watch list. Peep tracks from Holly, SSOS, TWONSKi, VILLA, juuku, and more below, and let us know what singles you’re feeling the most in the comments.  

RL GRIME-  Sable Valley Summer Vol. 3 | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Sable Valley Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: RL Grime Drops New Single With Hex Cougar Alongside New Sable Valley Summer Compilation

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend