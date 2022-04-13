RL Grime has always been one to sit on specifically spicy unreleased tunes. But after creating his Sable Valley imprint – it seems that the amount of unreleased songs he’s holding onto from himself and his very talented labelmates has grown exponentially.

Reddit user Good4Josh2 blessed the always talkative /r/trap Subreddit with 5 minutes from RL Grime’s recent show at Chicago’s PRYSM Nightclub and it’s packed with unreleased songs from RL Grime, ISOxo, Hex Cougar, Juelz, Jawns, and more. Check out the full video below. We can’t wait for some of these to see the light of day (Officially).

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About RL Grime Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Author and connect with him/her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Watch RL Grime Drop 5+ Minutes of Unreleased Heat from Recent Chicago Performance