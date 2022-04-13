Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Watch RL Grime Drop 5+ Minutes of Unreleased Heat from Recent Chicago Performance

RL Grime has always been one to sit on specifically spicy unreleased tunes. But after creating his Sable Valley imprint – it seems that the amount of unreleased songs he’s holding onto from himself and his very talented labelmates has grown exponentially.

Reddit user Good4Josh2 blessed the always talkative /r/trap Subreddit with 5 minutes from RL Grime’s recent show at Chicago’s PRYSM Nightclub and it’s packed with unreleased songs from RL Grime, ISOxo, Hex Cougar, Juelz, Jawns, and more. Check out the full video below. We can’t wait for some of these to see the light of day (Officially).

