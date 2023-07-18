Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » RL Grime Officially Announces Anticipated New “Apex” Project

RL Grime Officially Announces Anticipated New “Apex” Project

by Leave a Comment

RL Grime posted on Twitter last night announcing the official date for his highly anticipated third album, entitled “APEX”. The new album is set to release on September 15th, 2023. The post also includes an interesting teaser/soundbite including an inaudible message, alongside what seems to be a fictional gaming console’s start-up animation that just reads “Play”. The fictional gaming system is called “The APEX World System”, according to the small print at the end of the teaser.

RL Grime has already released three singles ahead of the album, the nostalgic “Renegade” featuring Nero, “Pour Your Heart Out” with 070 Shake, and his genre-bending collab with Juelz, “Breach”.

As of now there isn’t much other info besides the date of the album, and a general theme, but the internet is already buzzing with the meaning of the short video displayed on his instagram. RL Grime’s previous LP releases, “VOID” and “NOVA”, have been concept albums, so we’re excited to see the story of this third release, “APEX”, unfold.

Be sure to check back here for any news related to RL Grime’s third LP coming 9/15/23! Feel free to check out the teaser video below.

RL Grime Officially Announces Anticipated New “Apex” Project

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend