RL Grime Officially Announces Anticipated New “Apex” Project

RL Grime posted on Twitter last night announcing the official date for his highly anticipated third album, entitled “APEX”. The new album is set to release on September 15th, 2023. The post also includes an interesting teaser/soundbite including an inaudible message, alongside what seems to be a fictional gaming console’s start-up animation that just reads “Play”. The fictional gaming system is called “The APEX World System”, according to the small print at the end of the teaser.

RL Grime has already released three singles ahead of the album, the nostalgic “Renegade” featuring Nero, “Pour Your Heart Out” with 070 Shake, and his genre-bending collab with Juelz, “Breach”.

As of now there isn’t much other info besides the date of the album, and a general theme, but the internet is already buzzing with the meaning of the short video displayed on his instagram. RL Grime’s previous LP releases, “VOID” and “NOVA”, have been concept albums, so we’re excited to see the story of this third release, “APEX”, unfold.

Be sure to check back here for any news related to RL Grime’s third LP coming 9/15/23! Feel free to check out the teaser video below.

