Frosttop is continuing his 2023 reign with a brand new edit of John Summit‘s megahit, “Where you Are.” This new flip keeps the already iconic vocal while introducing a brand new drop that is a wonderful introduction to the Frosttop sound if you haven’t had a chance to listen to him. It’s a special kind of trap music that is reminiscent of some of RL Grime’s more ethereal-heavy songs.

John Summit- Where You are (Frosttop Edit) | Stream

