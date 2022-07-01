As one of the best artists in the game, TroyBoi thrives on producing unique and heady beats, so know it’s going to be a good day when he comes in hot with a fiery new single to kick off the 4th of July weekend. Teased earlier this week, “Never Felt This Way” seductively pulls you in before building into an absolute monster at the drop. Fat basslines and crisp percussions guarantee that this single is primed and ready to dominate during festival season. Enjoy below.

TroyBoi – Never Felt This Way | Stream

LISTEN: TroyBoi Drops Heavy Heater “Never Felt This Way”