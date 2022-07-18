Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Bassrush Records Drops Heavy Bass Compilation Album ‘The Prophecy: Volume 6’

Bassrush Records Drops Heavy Bass Compilation Album ‘The Prophecy: Volume 6’

by Leave a Comment

Over the past few years, the Bassrush crew has been throwing around predictions on artists with the potential to make serious moves within the imminent future. Back with the sixth installment of their bi-annual The Prophecy compilation album, Bassrush Records is setting the new standard by featuring 11 new tracks from some of the most promising producers within dubstep, trap, drum & bass, and beyond. Featuring tracks from HeimanuOG NixinSkellytn, PIERCEChassi, and more, ‘The Prophecy: Volume 6’ is a wild listening experience. Stream below.

Bassrush Records- ‘The Prophecy Volume 6’ | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Bassrush Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Bassrush Records Drops Heavy Bass Compilation Album ‘The Prophecy: Volume 6’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend