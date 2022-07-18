Bassrush Records Drops Heavy Bass Compilation Album ‘The Prophecy: Volume 6’

Over the past few years, the Bassrush crew has been throwing around predictions on artists with the potential to make serious moves within the imminent future. Back with the sixth installment of their bi-annual The Prophecy compilation album, Bassrush Records is setting the new standard by featuring 11 new tracks from some of the most promising producers within dubstep, trap, drum & bass, and beyond. Featuring tracks from Heimanu, OG Nixin, Skellytn, PIERCE, Chassi, and more, ‘The Prophecy: Volume 6’ is a wild listening experience. Stream below.

