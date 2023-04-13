Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Troyboi drops new EP "Say Less"

Troyboi returns with a 4 song EP after his latest single release “Makin’ Moves” feat. Mr. Carmack. The new EP “Say Less” hosts four original new tracks from Troyboi himself. If you are a fan of Troyboi in the past you will not be disappointed with this latest release. By sampling some haunting mid-20th-century Latin-American opera vocals and placing some heavy trap 808s underneath, the artist knows what the people want to hear. You can stream the new EP from Troyboi now on Spotify and Soundcloud.

