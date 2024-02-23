Arizona-based electronic music prodigy nikko, is back and ready to show off his versatility with his latest release ‘DECEIVER,’ a two-track offering that celebrates nikko making his debut on NIGHTMODE. The lead track “BETTER4U” kicks the mood into high gear with an R&B-laced groove, saturated with velvety vocals and floating basslines. Next up on the B-side is “MASTA,” a dark and foreboding trap anthem filled with wonky synths and heavy percussions. Take a listen below and keep an eye out for nikko as he continues to make waves in the music scene.

nikko – DECEIVER | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About nikko Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: nikko Drops Two Stellar New Singles “BETTER4U” & “MASTA” via NIGHTMODE