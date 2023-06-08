Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: DIESEL & Hairitage Deliver High-Octane “Bang Your Head” Collab via Monstercat

LISTEN: DIESEL & Hairitage Deliver High-Octane “Bang Your Head” Collab via Monstercat

by Leave a Comment

Shaquille O’Neal aka DJ DIESEL has come through with a massive new collaboration with dubstep producer Hairitage. The track is titled “Bang Your Head” which also happens to be Shaq’s first-ever Monstercat single, before he’s slated to drop his anticipated debut album with the decorated label. As you’ll hear below the new single is everything you might expect from a collaboration between these two bass music heavyweights. From the hard-hitting sound design to Diesel’s distinctive vocals, this track has all the ingredients of a main stage banger. Hear what we mean by streaming it via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

DIESEL, Hairitage – Bang Your Head | Stream

LISTEN: DIESEL & Hairitage Deliver High-Octane “Bang Your Head” Collab via Monstercat

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend