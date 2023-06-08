LISTEN: DIESEL & Hairitage Deliver High-Octane “Bang Your Head” Collab via Monstercat

Shaquille O’Neal aka DJ DIESEL has come through with a massive new collaboration with dubstep producer Hairitage. The track is titled “Bang Your Head” which also happens to be Shaq’s first-ever Monstercat single, before he’s slated to drop his anticipated debut album with the decorated label. As you’ll hear below the new single is everything you might expect from a collaboration between these two bass music heavyweights. From the hard-hitting sound design to Diesel’s distinctive vocals, this track has all the ingredients of a main stage banger. Hear what we mean by streaming it via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

DIESEL, Hairitage – Bang Your Head | Stream

